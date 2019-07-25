Smart solutions for back to school

Can you believe it? It’s back to school time! Lifestyle experts Carly Dorogi and Sherri French from Capital M Moms are here today with smart solutions to help your family get ready. For more information and coupon codes, click here.

Tip #1: Simplify your lunch packing.

TRY20 for 20% off on website

Yumbox Lunch

Sustainable product that promotes reuse, reduces and limits single plastic usage. Foodsafe materials. Original has 5 compartment bento style lunchbox is perfect for picky eaters up to age 8. Pack small portions of your kids fave foods. Panino is for sandwich eaters. Tapas is for preteens to adults with bigger portion trays.

Starting at $20

Tip #2: Make sure you are stocked up with art supplies at home and school.

Faber-Castell USA, Premium Children’s Art Products

As a truly global brand, Faber-Castell USA knows that every color in the world should be recognized and drawable. In the children’s art supply market, the color spectrum of many pencils is limited.

New World Colors is a 6 skin color pencil set that can be blended together so that any skin tone can be created. Developed with the expertise of make-up artists. Valuable and creative tool that supports the important phase of self-discovery within adolescence.

Starting at $4

Tip #3: Get kids excited about back to school by letting themcustomize and show some school spirit.

SP20 for 20% off on website

Fanapeel

Spirit pins are easy to attach to anything including backpack or clothing. On and off switch to turn the 3 light setting on which includes strobe, flash and fixed.

$5.96

Tip #4: Make your mornings with kids as simple as possible.

HIPSYUSA for 20% off on Amazon

Hipsy

Unique no slip headbands feature a bra strap adjuster that adjusts from kids to adults.

Xflex headbands are great for sports and active people. Stops sweat from dripping and are washable and stretchy. All Hipsy headbands are guaranteed FOREVER!

Starting at $8

Tip #5: Simplify back to school shopping.

DormCo.com / Byourbed.com

Online leader in college dorm supplies. Everything you need in one place including hard to find products such as Twin XL bedding.

Starting at $12.59