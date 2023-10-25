Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Applebee’s. Your house. The gym. Are these the worst places to take someone on a first date?

1950s TEENAGE COUPLE SHARING ICE CREAM SODA AT LUNCH COUNTER TWO STRAWS ONE DRINK (Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dating is already hard enough, but social media just made things a bit more complicated.

A viral video of a woman recording herself refusing to get out of a car when her date took her to the Cheesecake Factory sparked an online debate over places women don’t want to visit on a first date.

A list that went viral on social media names 28 places they say women “would absolutely refuse to go”:

  1. Cheesecake Factory
  2. Applebee’s
  3. Chili’s
  4. Chipotle
  5. Olive Garden
  6. The Movies
  7. Your House
  8. Any Fast Food Chain
  9. Buffalo Wild Wings
  10. Wingstop
  11. Red Lobster
  12. A Buffet
  13. IHOP
  14. Denny’s
  15. The gym
  16. Church
  17. Starbucks
  18. Coffee dates
  19. Ice cream dates
  20. Family functions
  21. Movie night (Netflix, Hulu, and etc.)
  22. Somewhere that requires a long drive
  23. Bowling
  24. Nightclubs
  25. Hookah Bar
  26. A bar for just drinks
  27. Waffle House
  28. Sports events

Whether you think this list is spot on or way off base, there is plenty of room for discussion.

As of Wednesday morning, a copy of the list had more than 8,000 comments and over 13 million views. Some of the places on the list were considered okay by others but terrible by some, with many pointing out the standards are a bit too high for the first date when the goal is to see if you actually like the person.

Click here to leave a Facebook comment about the list and what you believe it’s missing.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Your Vote 2023: Find your...
Local News /
House Democrat Dean Phillips launches...
Political News /
Irvington Halloween Festival returns for...
Local News /
Judge blocks new defense filings...
News /
Owner of Indy luxury beauty...
Local News /
Indianapolis ER Doctor headed to...
Local News /
Appeals court upholds conviction in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Appeals court upholds conviction in...
News /