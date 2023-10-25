Applebee’s. Your house. The gym. Are these the worst places to take someone on a first date?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dating is already hard enough, but social media just made things a bit more complicated.

A viral video of a woman recording herself refusing to get out of a car when her date took her to the Cheesecake Factory sparked an online debate over places women don’t want to visit on a first date.

A list that went viral on social media names 28 places they say women “would absolutely refuse to go”:

Cheesecake Factory Applebee’s Chili’s Chipotle Olive Garden The Movies Your House Any Fast Food Chain Buffalo Wild Wings Wingstop Red Lobster A Buffet IHOP Denny’s The gym Church Starbucks Coffee dates Ice cream dates Family functions Movie night (Netflix, Hulu, and etc.) Somewhere that requires a long drive Bowling Nightclubs Hookah Bar A bar for just drinks Waffle House Sports events

Whether you think this list is spot on or way off base, there is plenty of room for discussion.

As of Wednesday morning, a copy of the list had more than 8,000 comments and over 13 million views. Some of the places on the list were considered okay by others but terrible by some, with many pointing out the standards are a bit too high for the first date when the goal is to see if you actually like the person.

