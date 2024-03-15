12th Annual Airplane Pull raises money to grant wishes for Indiana children

4.3 million dollars.

That’s how much the Plane Pull at the Indianapolis International Airport has raised for kids battling life-threatening illnesses, since its inception.

Indiana Wish is one of the charities that benefits from the Airplane Pull, grants wishes to Indiana children, ages 3-18 who suffer from a life-threatening illness. To date, the organization has granted over 3,500 wishes for Indiana kids.

Amy Arnell, Director of Corporate and Community Responsibility, Republic Airways, and J’Lynn Mayes, Executive Director, Indiana Wish, tell us more:

The 12th Annual Plane Pull presented by Lucas Oil will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Republic Airways Indianapolis Maintenance Center Hangar located on Indianapolis International Airport property at 3998 S. Hoffman Road, Indianapolis. The event benefits A Kid Again, Indiana Wish, Riley Children’s Foundation, and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent.

The Plane Pull is dedicated to the memory of Tyler Frenzel, a Carmel, Indiana, boy who suffered from leukemia and passed away in 2004.

The public is invited to participate by creating a team of ten individuals to pull a 24-ton aircraft 15 feet or by simply watching the competition at this family-friendly event. In addition to the Plane Pull, the event will feature a free Kids’ Zone with activities for youth of all ages, food and beverage vendors and a variety of aircraft and airport vehicles to see and tour.

Republic Airways also will host its annual Plane Pull Gala at The Lucas Estate, catered by Prime 47, on Friday, April 19. The exclusive evening event will include silent and live auctions.

Details on tables, event information, team registration, donations and corporate sponsorship opportunities for the gala are available at RepublicPlanePull.com.