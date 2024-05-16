SNKR BST: Midwest Sneaker Convention

They’re the folks behind it all, fueled by their love for sneakers and a strong desire to bring fellow fans together.

Their passion led them to create a place where sneaker lovers from all backgrounds could meet and enjoy their shared interests.

Their goal is simple: to organize great events that appeal to people in the Midwest and beyond.

Whether you’re into the latest kicks or looking for rare finds to add to your collection, they’re here to help make your sneaker dreams come true.

Their focus is on building a community where everyone can bond over their love for sneakers.

With each event they put on, they aim to create a space where attendees can connect and share in the excitement. Click here to learn more!