Speedway Animal Rescue: Rescuing animals left behind at IMS

Speedway Animal Rescue is a non-profit organization, officially recognized as a 501(c)3, dedicated to serving Speedway and its neighboring areas.

Unlike many other towns, Speedway doesn’t receive animal services from Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Instead, it manages its 5-kennel holding area for animals found within its limits.

Here’s how it works: When an animal is discovered in Speedway, it’s brought to the town’s holding area.

There, it undergoes a four-day stray hold period. If nobody claims the animal during this time, Speedway Animal Rescue steps in. They take the animal under their wing, providing necessary vetting and behavioral assessments.

Once the animals are ready, Speedway Animal Rescue works tirelessly to find them forever homes where they can receive the love and care they deserve. I

It’s a vital service for the community, ensuring that even the most vulnerable animals have a chance at a happy and fulfilling life.