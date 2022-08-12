Life.Style.Live!

2nd Annual Grateful Fest brings pets, music, food, together Saturday

Spend the day at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie on Saturday, August 13 for the 2nd Annual Grateful Fest Music, Food & Pet Festival – presented by Midwest Homes for Pets.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is free!

Money raised benefits Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary and the Building Fund. Grateful Rescue operates an animal rescue shelter and community outreach efforts in Muncie, Indiana.

Singer Jennie Devoe takes to the stage from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Meet Pet Pals TV’s Patty Spitler and KJ the Kitty Correspondent at the VIP tent!

14-year-old Emery Jane Allen will sing the National Anthem. Then, Dixie the Praying Dog leads the Pet Parade and Cutest Pet Contest. Participants can Paint their Pet’s Portrait and shop for gifts from the Grateful store! Make your own tie-dyed shirts and more!

Buy your tennis balls and watch police K9s fetch your ball for prizes as the popular Fetch event returns. Reserve your seat and paintbrush for the Paint Your Pet class. Car enthusiasts will enjoy the Big Countywide Jeep Show, with Jeeps lining the Midway. Families can learn safety lessons from Fire Safety and K9 demonstrations.

You can also meet your favorite Princess and Star Wars characters, a crowd favorite at Grateful Fest!

For more information, click here.