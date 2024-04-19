Advancing equality and justice: The 87th Tenth District Convention

The Tenth District of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, spanning Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, holds a distinguished place in history and culture due to its profound influence on African American communities. The district has been a pivotal force in promoting civil rights, social justice, and community service across these states.

The fraternity’s efforts have significantly contributed to the advancement and empowerment of African American citizens, addressing key societal issues and fostering community development. Through a legacy of leadership and activism, the Tenth District continues to play a critical role in shaping the social landscape and advocating for equality and justice in their communities.

The 87th Tenth District Convention of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, is set to take place from April 25-28. This significant event will be hosted by the brothers of Nu Mu Nu in Kokomo, IN, at the Sheraton Indianapolis Hotel Keystone Crossing.

Under the leadership of the 38th Tenth District Representative, Bro. Sean Long, and District Marshal Bro. Angelo Youghbor, the convention promises a memorable lineup of activities. Nearly 800 brothers and guests are expected to engage in a variety of events including community service initiatives, an Omega Day of Service, and social activities such as a step show, concert, and several gatherings.

The weekend is meticulously planned to ensure a positive and lasting impact on Central Indiana, offering an enriching experience for all attendees.

To purchase event tickets, visit quesofkokomo.regfox.com.