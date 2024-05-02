Children’s Museum to host ‘Juneteenth Jamboree’

Juneteenth is an annual U.S. holiday celebrated on June 19th, marking the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas in 1865.

It’s a day of reflection, community, and celebration of African American history and freedom.

We must educate our children about the importance of Juneteenth. What better place to learn than the Indianapolis Children’s Museum?

Angelina Moore, Director of Community Initiatives, James Webb, Founder of Indy Juneteenth Inc., and Twjonia Webb, Founder of Indy Juneteenth Inc., joined us Thursday morning to talk about the Juneteenth Jamboree they’re hosting!

It’s happening from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Admission is free, and visitors must register at childrensmuseum.org or by calling 317-334-4000. Registration opens on May 25.

It’s important to note, there is no free admission on June 19, the date of the official national holiday.

The Children’s Museum has partnered with Indy Juneteenth Inc. to bring all the activities to life!

Take a look below for a deeper dive into what’s happening at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum for Juneteenth: