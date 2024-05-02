Search
On The Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Romeo & Juliet’

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

We’re “On The Aisle” with Tom Alvarez once again! Take a look at his top picks:

  • Tina
    • Location: Old National Centre
    • Dates: Through May 8
    • Website: broadway.indianapolis.com
  • Romeo & Juliet
    • Location: Clowes Memorial Hall
    • Dates: May 3 & 4
    • Website: butlerartscenter.org
  • South Pacific in Concert
    • Location: The Indianapolis Symphony Pops
    • Dates: May 10 & 11
    • Website: indianapolissymphony.org
  • Anastasia
    • Location: Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
    • Dates: Through May 11
    • Website: thecenterpresents.org
  • Forbidden Broadway
    • Location: Actors Theatre of Indiana
    • Dates: Through May 12
    • Website: thecenterpresents.org
  • Plantanos & Collard Greens
    • Location: The District Theatre
    • Dates: May 2-4
    • Website: indydistrict.org

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez” reviews, previews, and interviews, visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also, listen to his On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez podcast!

