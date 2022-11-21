Life.Style.Live!

Akilah Darden writes new book ‘My Mom is a Construction Manager’

Akilah Darden, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Indiana University Health Design & Construction and Founder of The Darden Group, LLC, has written a new book called “My Mom is a Construction Manager.” The book is inspired by her four kids, and aims to expose children to other STEM fields while telling her life story.

The book also encourages young adults and adults that dreamers do become achievers. It also has a plush toy that is being showcased at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

To learn more about the book, click here.

To connect with Akilah, click here.