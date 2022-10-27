Life.Style.Live!

Author of ‘The Potentialist’ on taking action to prepare for what’s next

This self-made serial entrepreneur and CEO is known for creating something out of nothing and being a thought leader of the future.

Ben Lytle, author of the new book “The Potentialist: Your Life in the New Reality of the Next Thirty Years,” joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the most drastic change or changes he sees happening compared to how we’re living today, the top actions students, parents and their grandparents should do to prepare for the next decades and more.

Bio:

Ben Lytle is a self-made serial entrepreneur-CEO known for being ahead of the curve. Creating something out of nothing, adjusting and thriving during change, Lytle now is a thought leader on the future. He launched five successful companies, and two of them have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange. His best-known success is Anthem, with a current market value of more than $100 billion. He is a healthcare policy expert who served on state and presidential healthcare commissions and a governance leader with extensive public company experience. He is the author of the new book, “The Potentialist: Your Life in the New Reality of the Next Thirty Years,” with two companion books to follow in 2023 and 2024. The series is intended as a guidebook for success during the fast-changing, turbulent, and opportunity-rich times ahead — named The Fourth Industrial Revolution by the World Economic Forum.

