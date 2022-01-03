Life.Style.Live!

Award-winning filmmaker finds success on streaming platforms, looks to next project ‘Greener Pastures’

This Indiana University grad is making award-winning films right here in the midwest, and you can stream his work online right now!

Sam Mirpoorian, award-winning filmmaker, joined us today to share how his career reached the level it is today.

Here’s more from him:

Sam Mirpoorian is an award-winning filmmaker exploring societal themes at the intersection of time, isolation, health, science, + introspection. During his undergrad + grad studies at Indiana University, he made his first doc-short, “Little Warriors,” which tells the story about youth activism in the space of climate policy. The film was a Grand Prize Winner at the Academy Award-Qualifying, Heartland Film Festival in Indianapolis.

In 2018, Sam edited + produced a doc-short, “Destination Park,” which examines a mobile chapel located in the heart of a desolate truck stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York + made its online premiere via The Atlantic in 2019.

In 2020, Sam’s second doc-short, “Sonnie,’ which follows the serene + poignant life of a single father raising his son, played + won awards from over 40 film festivals across the United States + is a recipient of the Kodak Motion Picture Film Bronze Award for Excellence in Filmmaking. “Sonnie” won three Regional Emmy® Awards and was acquired by NBC, making its broadcast premiere via Peacock in 2021.

For more information and to watch his films visit, workofmiro.com.