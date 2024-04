Benefit for Magic Thread Cabaret features special guest Normal Lasiter

It’s a benefit for Magic Thread Cabaret!

Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez tells us about this big event happening Saturday, April 20th, featuring Anthony Nunziata — the Carnegie Hall Headliner dubbed “America’s New Romantic Singing Sensation,” with special guest Norman Lasiter.

Check out Norman’s performance on today’s Life. Style. Live!