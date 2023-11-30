Search
Big Ten Kickoff Concert coming to Monument Circle

Big Ten kick off concert

by: Divine Triplett
Get ready for an exciting lineup of events this holiday season!

On Friday, Dec. 1, the Big Ten Kickoff Concert is happening at Monument Circle in partnership with Indiana Sports Corp & Downtown Indy, featuring the lively tunes of Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press.

This all-ages event will not only showcase fantastic music but also offer a taste of local food and beverages to enjoy.

And that’s just the beginning of the holiday festivities!

On the same night, be sure to wear your ugliest sweaters and dance the night away at the Ugly Sweater Party with Saved by the 90s.

On Dec. 3, experience the magic of a Christmas Drag event, followed by two nights of enchanting holiday performances with Rockapella on Dec. 13 & 14.

And for a cozy night out, join us for a Christmas movie night with Kan-Kan on Dec. 21.

The holiday season is about to get even more festive with these fantastic events!

