Valentine’s Day cocktails: Blue Ice Vodka recipes under 100 calories

Nationally recognized cocktail expert Tom Gibson, President of Blue Ice Vodka shares tips for creative Valentine’s Day cocktails that are low in calories.
Recipes:
Espresso Martini
- 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
- 2 oz. espresso
- 2/3 Kahula
- 1 splash of almond milk
- Garnish with coffee beans or chocolate shavings (optional)
Skinny Pumpkin Pie Martini
- Ice
- 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
- 1/2 oz. sugar-free pumpkin spice creamer
- 1 oz. of light almond milk
- 1 pinch cinnamon for rim
- Garnish: cinnamon dash
Fit-Friendly Cosmo
- 1.25 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
- 1 splash fresh lime juice
- 1 splash triple sec
- 1 oz. cranberry juice
- 1 orange twist for garnish
Specially for Valentine’s Day:
Cosmopolitan Martini
- 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (96 calories)
- 1 oz. cranberry juice (3 calories)
- 1 squeezed lime juice
- 1 splash triple sec
- Lemon twist for garnish.
- Instructions: Fill cocktail shaker with ice and Blue Ice Potato Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime juice. Shake the cocktail for 30 seconds until chilled. Strain mix into a martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist.
Lady in Red (Rendition of Bramble)
- 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
- 1 oz. Lemon Juice
- 1 splash simple syrup
- ½ oz. Chambord
- Garnish: Fresh or frozen raspberries
- Instructions: Fill cocktail shaker with ice and add Blue Ice Vodka, Chambord, lemon juice and simple syrup. Shake for 30 seconds. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish raspberries, fresh or frozen or serve on a pick.
Chocolate Martini
- 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (96 calories)
- 2 oz. chocolate almond milk
- 1 splash Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
- Garnish: Optional Strawberry
- Instructions: Combine chocolate almond milk, Blue Ice Vodka and Godiva Chocolate Liqueur in a cocktail shaker. Fill with Ice and shake thoroughly until chilled. Pour mix into a martini glass. Garnish with Strawberry (optional)