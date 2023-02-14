Life.Style.Live!

Valentine’s Day cocktails: Blue Ice Vodka recipes under 100 calories

Nationally recognized cocktail expert Tom Gibson, President of Blue Ice Vodka shares tips for creative Valentine’s Day cocktails that are low in calories.

Recipes:

Espresso Martini

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

2 oz. espresso

2/3 Kahula

1 splash of almond milk

Garnish with coffee beans or chocolate shavings (optional)

Skinny Pumpkin Pie Martini

Ice

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

1/2 oz. sugar-free pumpkin spice creamer

1 oz. of light almond milk

1 pinch cinnamon for rim

Garnish: cinnamon dash

Fit-Friendly Cosmo

1.25 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

1 splash fresh lime juice

1 splash triple sec

1 oz. cranberry juice

1 orange twist for garnish

Specially for Valentine’s Day:

Cosmopolitan Martini

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (96 calories)

1 oz. cranberry juice (3 calories)

1 squeezed lime juice

1 splash triple sec

Lemon twist for garnish.

Instructions: Fill cocktail shaker with ice and Blue Ice Potato Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime juice. Shake the cocktail for 30 seconds until chilled. Strain mix into a martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist.

Lady in Red (Rendition of Bramble)

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

1 oz. Lemon Juice

1 splash simple syrup

½ oz. Chambord

Garnish: Fresh or frozen raspberries

Instructions: Fill cocktail shaker with ice and add Blue Ice Vodka, Chambord, lemon juice and simple syrup. Shake for 30 seconds. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish raspberries, fresh or frozen or serve on a pick.



