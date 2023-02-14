Life.Style.Live!

Valentine's Day cocktails: Blue Ice Vodka recipes under 100 calories

by: Peggy McClelland


Nationally recognized cocktail expert Tom Gibson, President of Blue Ice Vodka shares tips for creative Valentine’s Day cocktails that are low in calories.

Recipes:  

Espresso Martini  

  • 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka 
  • 2 oz. espresso 
  • 2/3 Kahula  
  • 1 splash of almond milk 
  • Garnish with coffee beans or chocolate shavings (optional) 

Skinny Pumpkin Pie Martini  

  • Ice 
  • 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka 
  • 1/2 oz. sugar-free pumpkin spice creamer 
  • 1 oz. of light almond milk 
  • 1 pinch cinnamon for rim 
  • Garnish: cinnamon dash 

Fit-Friendly Cosmo  

  • 1.25 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka 
  • 1 splash fresh lime juice 
  • 1 splash triple sec 
  • 1 oz. cranberry juice 
  • 1 orange twist for garnish 

Specially for Valentine’s Day: 
Cosmopolitan Martini 

  • 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (96 calories) 
  • 1 oz. cranberry juice (3 calories) 
  • 1 squeezed lime juice 
  • 1 splash triple sec 
  • Lemon twist for garnish. 
  • Instructions: Fill cocktail shaker with ice and Blue Ice Potato Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime juice. Shake the cocktail for 30 seconds until chilled. Strain mix into a martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist. 

Lady in Red (Rendition of Bramble) 

  • 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka 
  • 1 oz. Lemon Juice 
  • 1 splash simple syrup 
  • ½ oz. Chambord 
  • Garnish: Fresh or frozen raspberries 
  • Instructions: Fill cocktail shaker with ice and add Blue Ice Vodka, Chambord, lemon juice and simple syrup. Shake for 30 seconds. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish raspberries, fresh or frozen or serve on a pick. 

 
Chocolate Martini 

  • 1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (96 calories) 
  • 2 oz. chocolate almond milk 
  • 1 splash Godiva Chocolate Liqueur 
  • Garnish: Optional Strawberry 
  • Instructions: Combine chocolate almond milk, Blue Ice Vodka and Godiva Chocolate Liqueur in a cocktail shaker. Fill with Ice and shake thoroughly until chilled. Pour mix into a martini glass. Garnish with Strawberry (optional) 

