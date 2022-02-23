Life.Style.Live!

Brunch & Bouquets event to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Indiana

Brunch & Bouquets is an event that benefits the mission of keeping families together when children receive medical care at Indianapolis-area hospitals.

Robin Chalmers, events manager for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, and Amy Beausir, owner of Molly & Myrtle, joined us today to discuss what participants can expect at the event and give tips on how you can make your flowers last longer.

March 11 is the last day to purchase tickets to Brunch & Bouquets.

For more information visit, rmhccin.org/event/bb22.