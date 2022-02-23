Life.Style.Live!

Brunch & Bouquets event to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Indiana

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Brunch & Bouquets is an event that benefits the mission of keeping families together when children receive medical care at Indianapolis-area hospitals.

Robin Chalmers, events manager for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, and Amy Beausir, owner of Molly & Myrtle, joined us today to discuss what participants can expect at the event and give tips on how you can make your flowers last longer.

March 11 is the last day to purchase tickets to Brunch & Bouquets.

For more information visit, rmhccin.org/event/bb22.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Docs: Man with multiple OWIs steals mom’s Jeep, crashes while running from police

Crime Watch 8 /

Chef Amy shares ‘light’ recipes ahead of spring: Spring rolls, lettuce wraps, deviled eggs

Life.Style.Live! /

Remarkable mother inspires others as she fights for son to live best life with rare muscle disease

Life.Style.Live! /

NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to allow fans

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.