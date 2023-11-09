Carmel Christmas Christkindlmarkt returns!

Exciting news for the Carmel Christkindlmarkt!

The holiday market has received a nomination for the title of Best Holiday Market in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.

Notably, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt has previously clinched the top spot in this competition in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Selected by a panel of experts and 10Best editors, this year’s nomination puts the market in the company of 19 other contenders from across the country.

The public has the power to cast their votes for their favorite holiday market once per day from November 1 through November 29, 2023, with winners being announced shortly after voting concludes.

Maria Murphy, CEO of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, expressed her gratitude for the nomination, emphasizing that the market owes its success to the support of its visitors and hopes to secure the top honor once again.

To learn more about this competition and cast your vote, please visit the 10Best website and voting page.

Your support can make a significant difference in bringing this title home to Carmel!