Carmel on Canvas Plein Air Paint Out begins this week

The annual Carmel on Canvas Plein Air Paint Out will be held on Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18.

This open-air painting exhibition and competition takes place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Carmel’s Midtown the City Hall Japanese Gardens and Carmel City Center.

Anne O’Brien, project manager for the City of Carmel, and Anna Afshar, plein air artist, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about what you can expect from this event.

The Carmel on Canvas plein air event hosts more than 60 highly acclaimed artists from states around the Midwest including Kentucky, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio and many Indiana communities as well. The artists will compete in a variety of plein air contests within the three-day event. They will register in a division that matches their skill level; professional, non-professional, teen and child.

On Saturday morning, a Quick Paint takes place at the Carmel Farmers Market at Carter Green. The winners of the adult and child categories will be selected by visitors to the market, which raises community awareness of the event overall.

The Carmel on Canvas Art Fair takes place on Sunday afternoon from Noon to 4 p.m. Artists will display creations from the Carmel on Canvas event as well as pieces from their broader scope of work. We want to thank the Carmel community for supporting each artist that participates in the Art Fair.

There will be more than $13,000 in total prizes.

