Carmel Symphony Orchestra announces spectacular, diverse new season line-up

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra will soon be officially entering its 47th season!

Their upcoming shows include is an exceptional mix of classical and pop performances, from a rousing tribute to the Queen of Soul, to the very best from the master of the movie score, to a fiery Latin celebration and so much more!

Janna Hymes, artistic director for the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, joined us today to share what you can expect from their upcoming and current season. Here’s more from her team:

After the better part of three seasons interrupted in ways none of us could have envisioned, we’re all more than ready to return to the Palladium and celebrate some truly great music!

The season officially kicks off on Oct 8 with Masterworks 1, featuring Brazilian pianist, vocalist & composer Clarice Assad and local favorites Pavel & Direct Contact.

Nov’s Masterworks 2 brings violinist Alexi Kenney to Carmel; that’s followed by CSO’s annual Holiday Pops, returning to the Palladium in early Dec with a brand new fun & festive variety format with The Voice champion Josh Kaufman, vocalist Leah Crane and others to be announced soon.

Two eagerly anticipated performances that had to be postponed this season have been rebooked for 2022-23: Serpentine Fire – the Music of Earth Wind & Fire in Jan, and in Feb, the Harlem Quartet (with Carmel native Felix Umansky).

Tremendous excitement for Masterworks 4 next March – CSO will be presenting two performances of The Best of John Williams – a Tribute Concert, featuring all of your favorite John Williams movie themes performed to the actual clips from the blockbuster films you know and love!

Fantastic young cellist Sterling Elliott guests for Masterworks 5 in April, and then in May, the sensational Capathia Jenkins appears for Aretha: A Tribute!

The guest artists booked for the 2022-23 season pack houses worldwide!

Tickets will be on sale soon at CarmelSymphony.org – where complete details about the 2022-23 season (and the final two performances of 2021-22) can be found! (Remaining for this season: Masterworks 5 with five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning double bassist Edgar Meyer on Apr 23, and CSO’s annual Family Fun Concert on May 14.)

For more information and tickets, visit CarmelSymphony.org.