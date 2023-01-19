Life.Style.Live!

Celebrate Carmel, Indiana’s new Italian sister city Cortona

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

The City of Carmel has a new international sister city! Cortona, Italy is Carmel’s fourth sister city, joining Jelgava in Latvia, Kawachinagano, Osaka, Japan and Xiangyang, Hubei, China.

To celebrate the new sister city, the Rotary Club of Carmel and the City of Carmel are hosting an Italian experience. On February 17 a VIP event will host a Cortona-inspired dinner and jazz concert at Hotel Carmichael. On February 19 , world-renowned pianist Francesco Attesti of Cortona, Italy, will perform at the Palladium with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra.

Today Jason Crouch, Executive Chef and Beverage Director Hotel Carmichael, and Julie Lundin-Shadinger, President-Elect Rotary Club of Carmel, Chairman Arted’Italia Event/Steering Committee, joined us to discuss the event.

Get more information and purchase tickets here.

