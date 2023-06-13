Celebrate Make Music Day on June 21 with Eskenazi Health

It’s time to make some sweet music! International Make Music Day is on June 21, and Eskenazi Health is spearheading Make Music Indy, the inaugural celebration in Indianapolis. There will be free musical events and activities all around the city of Indianapolis. Allegra Hein, Arts & Engagement Coordinator at Eskenazi Health, joined Life.Style.Live! today to discuss the health network’s dedication to music in our community.

Eskenazi Health also shows a passion for music through The Marianne Tobias Music Program, which lifts the spirits of patients, staff and visitors through weekly live music performances. Marianne Tobias, Ph.D., a resident musicologist, accomplished pianist, lecturer and program annotator for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, helped Eskenazi Health launch the namesake program in 2013.

The Marianne Tobias Music Program features a grand piano in the Eli Lilly and Company Foundation Concourse on the Eskenazi Health downtown campus. The piano is accessible to the public 24 hours a day and has been played by world-class musicians and amateur music lovers alike. Performances are also live-streamed to the patient rooms in Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

To learn more about The Marianne Tobias Music Program visit the Eskenazi Health website. In addition to this performance-based music program, Eskenazi Health offers music therapy with a board-certified music therapist. Click here to learn more about the Eskenazi Health Music Therapy program.

To see what free performances are coming up on June 21 for Make Music Indy click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ESKENAZI HEALTH.