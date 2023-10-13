Celebrate Science Indiana will feature family STEM fun on October 14

For those families looking for fun, educational, and free activities to do with their children during fall break, look no further than Celebrate Science Indiana on October 14 from 9:30a-5pm at the Indiana State Fairgrounds!

Steven Wilson, Diagnostic Development Leader at Cummins Inc., and Allison Kempers, Wanye Township Preschool Curriculum Coach for MSD Wayne Township, joined “Life.Style.Live!” with three kids to preview the event.

CSI will showcase over 50 exhibitors from Indiana organizations, schools, and businesses with hands-on activities, special events and shows all day long. Admission to the event is FREE, and on-site parking is just $10 per car.

Celebrate Science Indiana will be an exciting STEM-packed day that is great for all ages including an early childhood area focusing on our young scientists! Please visit www.celebratescienceindiana.org to learn more.