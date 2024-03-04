Celebrating Women’s History Month in Downtown Indy

Downtown Indy, Inc., a private, not-for-profit organization, holds a distinctive position dedicated solely to fostering the economic success, livability, and vibrancy of Downtown.

With a mission to advance Downtown as a dynamic and inclusive community for living, learning, working, and recreation, the organization operates on a hyper-local scale, ensuring direct impact for its members and the broader community.

As Women’s History Month unfolds, Downtown Indy welcomes the celebration with open arms.

A diverse array of experiences awaits, from enthralling live performances to enriching networking gatherings, all spotlighting the remarkable women who contribute to the heart and soul of the city.

Throughout March, various events such as the Women Artists of the Eiteljorg exhibition, International Women’s Day at Maven Space, and the opening of “Frida…A Self Portrait” at Indiana Repertory Theatre offer opportunities for engagement and reflection.

Other highlights include storytelling by Charlotte Blake Alston at the Indiana Historical Society, a Whitney Houston tribute at Old National Centre, and a grand celebration of women at the Hilbert Circle Theatre.

Additionally, the NCAA Hall of Champions hosts an ongoing exhibit honoring the impact of Title IX.

Downtown Indy, Inc. encourages all to join in commemorating the profound contributions of women in shaping the cultural landscape of Downtown Indianapolis.