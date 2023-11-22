Central Indiana Dance Ensemble brings a magical performance you can’t miss!

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble has been around since 1999, it was first started by artistic director Suzann Delay who wanted to create a place for aspiring dancers to follow their dreams. The Dance Ensemble is performing the annual Nutcracker this holiday season. This performance is performed by students from all over central Indiana.

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble follows a mission “We are committed to providing cultural and educational enrichment to the Indiana community, we present dance performances and provide a vehicle for children to be trained in dance principles and give them the opportunity to perform and train at a regional level with other pre-professional, professional dancers and teachers”.

Throughout this performance of The Nutcracker, audiences will be swept away with Clara by the Nutcracker Prince. There will be waltzing flowers, swirling snowflakes, and a battle between soldiers and mice throughout this enchanting performance.

The Nutcracker is made with beautiful choreography, costumes, and sets. Students and dance professionals put in so much work and dedication into this performance making it one you can’t miss!

This live performances will occur between December 1st-3rd at STAR Bank performing arts center at Zionsville High School. There are a variety of showtimes to choose from.

Find tickets here.