Life.Style.Live!

‘Champions Of Magic’ to bring live entertainment like never before to Indianapolis

Can mind reader Alex McAleer guess the gender of “Life.Style.Live!” host Amber Hankins’ baby?

Watch the video above to find out.

You can also see McAleer perform live at Old National Centre in Indianapolis on November 26 & 27.

Break away from the screen and experience live entertainment like never before with Champions Of Magic – an evening of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects. They’ve sold out shows across the globe, been featured on every major US TV network and racked up over over 50 million views online… but you haven’t seen magic until you’ve seen it live! The Champions Of Magic cast present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. Don’t miss this unbelievable show to entertain the entire family and see why fans return to see one of the world’s biggest touring illusion shows time and time again.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook: Facebook.com/ChampionsMagicUK

Instagram: Instagram.com/championsofmagic (@championsofmagic)