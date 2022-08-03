Life.Style.Live!

Chef Amy shares fair food recipes you can make at home

by: Tierra Carpenter
Did you know Indiana Corn Dogs are different from other states?

Chef Amy, owner of A Cut Above Catering, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to demonstrate how to prepare Mini Fair Bites inspired by some of her favorite foods from The Indiana State Fair and her fair-inspired wedding menu. This includes, Mini Corn Pops, Mini Gyro Sandwiches and Funnel Fries!

Take a look at A Cut Above Catering’s “My Fair Wedding” menu here.

Chef Amy’s next available Cooking Class that isn’t sold out is Local Bites on October 20, 2022 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more from Chef Amy, click here.

