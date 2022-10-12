Life.Style.Live!

Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses

If you’re already looking forward to Christmas shopping, this event is for you!

Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.

The Christmas Marketplace event features unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, handmade items and yummy treats from your favorite Midwest businesses!

Midwest Marketplace was started in 2021 by two friends (Karla & Bailey) who wanted to give back to small Midwest/local businesses.

Indiana Owned members are business owners who want you to know they live, work and play here. They are the business owners donating food to shelters, sponsoring the little league teams, and employing hundreds of thousands of people in our state.

Every business on IndianaOwned.com falls into one of two categories. They are either an “Original,” meaning the company is Indiana-owned and operated, headquartered here, and not part of an out-of-state chain, or they are a “Franchise Friend,” meaning the franchise is Indiana-owned and operated, the owner lives here in Indiana, and is engaged in our community.

When you see the Indiana Owned badge, you know you are supporting a local business like this one.

Their Christmas Marketplace is happening at the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds on November 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (the first hour is for VIPs only) and November 5 from 9:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

About Indiana Owned:

Indiana Owned was founded as Indiana Originals in 2014 to simplify the search for local, Indiana-based businesses. Our mission is to create healthier, stronger communities and more jobs in Indiana by encouraging and facilitating a greater use of Indiana-based businesses. All of our members are locally owned and operated businesses headquartered in Indiana. Whenever you see the badge, you know you are supporting local.

Learn more about Indiana Owned, why local matters, and support local businesses at indianaowned.com, facebook.com/IndianaOwned and instagram.com/indianaowned.

