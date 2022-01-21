Life.Style.Live!

ClusterTruck shows off breakfast menu, announces new Carmel location opening soon

ClusterTruck has several breakfast options many you may not even know about. Today, Tim McIntosh, ClusterTruck executive chef, built their Huevos Rancheros, which they call a hearty classic Mexican-style breakfast. He also showed of their other many breakfast options.

It includes tortilla shells layered in black beans and shredded jack & cheddar cheese, topped with two over-easy fried eggs, smothered in ranchero sauce. Garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and green onions.













A hearty classic Mexican-style breakfast. Two tortilla shells layered in black beans and shredded jack & cheddar cheese, topped with two over easy fried eggs, smothered in ranchero sauce. Garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and green onions.

For more information visit, ClusterTruck.com.