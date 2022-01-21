Life.Style.Live!

ClusterTruck shows off breakfast menu, announces new Carmel location opening soon

by: Tierra Carpenter
ClusterTruck has several breakfast options many you may not even know about. Today, Tim McIntosh, ClusterTruck executive chef, built their Huevos Rancheros, which they call a hearty classic Mexican-style breakfast. He also showed of their other many breakfast options.

It includes tortilla shells layered in black beans and shredded jack & cheddar cheese, topped with two over-easy fried eggs, smothered in ranchero sauce. Garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and green onions.

For more information visit, ClusterTruck.com.

