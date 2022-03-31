Life.Style.Live!

Comedy show to benefit organization helping people with mental disabilities

Indianapolis’s own comedian Scott Long will be hosting as 9 local celebrities take their turns performing their own stand-up routine. Scott will end the night with a performance sure to keep the crowd laughing the entire time.

The first-ever “Stand Up for Damar” event will put Indy-bred comedian Scott Long and nine local celebrities in the stand-up spotlight to raise money for Damar Services, one of America’s leading providers of services to people with developmental, behavioral and intellectual disabilities – and the people who love them.

A stand-up veteran known across the U.S., Indianapolis-native Long will coach local media stars and the head of Visit Indy on stand-up routines tailored to each person’s professional and personal life.

The father of a daughter with autism, Long is anchoring “Stand Up for Damar” as part of his ongoing effort to raise awareness for people with disabilities. The professional comedian has appeared on NBC, FOX-TV, the Bob and Tom Show and Dry Bar Comedy, and he is betting his comedic credentials that he can help local celebrities bring the laughs with their own routines. To close the show, Long will perform along with his daughter, Maddie.

“This event lets me combine two of my greatest passions: making people laugh and advocating for people with disabilities,” Long said. “It’s going to be a great time benefiting a great organization that does so much for some truly remarkable people.”

The celebrity comedians are:

Eric Allen, DJ on B105.7 radio

Chris Hagan, sports reporter on FOX 59

Jason Hammer from WIBC

Leonard Hoops, CEO of Visit Indy

JMV, host on 107.5 The Fan radio

Karen Laine, from HGTV’s “Good Bones”

Matt Pelsor, DJ on WTTS radio

Will Pfaffenberger, producer on the Smiley Morning Show

Matt Taylor, radio voice of the Indianapolis Colts

For more than 50 years, Damar Services has been a leader in providing services to children and adults challenged by autism and intellectual, developmental and behavioral disabilities. From its main campus on Indianapolis’ southwest side, ABA autism clinics in Avon and Indy’s northeast side, and other locations across the state, Damar offers residential and community-based treatment, outpatient behavioral health services and ABA Autism Services by Damar. In addition, Damar operates two schools and provides foster care.

For more information visit, damar.org/comedy.