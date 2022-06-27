Life.Style.Live!

Commit to be Fit: 2022 Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair happens in July

The Indiana Black Expo is just a few weeks away which means the 36th Minority Health Fair is almost here as well.

Antoniette Holt, director of Minority Health at the Indiana Department of Health, and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer at the Indiana Department of Health, joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what you can expect from the big event.

This year’s theme is, “Commit to be Fit.”

The health fair runs from Thursday, July 14 to Sunday, July 17 in halls J & K at the Indiana Convention Center.

This is its 36th year and it is held in conjunction with Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration, so we encourage everyone attending Summer Celebration to stop by the health fair.

They will be offering $2500 in free health screenings, as well as educational materials, panel discussions, activities, cooking demonstrations and entertainment.

The event has something for the whole family and is a great opportunity to get children caught up on routine immunizations needed before they go back to school for those required sports physicals.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH.