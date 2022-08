Life.Style.Live!

Coxhall Guild and Friends of Hamilton County to host Posh Picnic event

We had an entire picnic in our studio today! That was just a preview of the fun to come at the Posh Picnic event, hosted by Coxhall Guild and Friends of Hamilton County. The event will take place on Saturday, August 20 at the Coxhall Estate.

April Williams, Executive Director at Friends of Hamilton County Parks, and Mary Robinson, Member of the Coxhall Guild and Chair of the Posh Picnic, joined us to tell us more about the event.

