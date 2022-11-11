Life.Style.Live!

Crystal Catering expands, changes name to Crystal Signature Events, shares holiday hosting tips

Crystal Catering is officially now Crystal Signature Events!

The brand’s catering and event expertise is built on more than 40 years of experience, and they have long been doing more than just catering, which is the reason for the change.

Amanda Van Der Moere, director of sales for Crystal Signature Events, and Gina Glas, managing partner for A Classic Party Rental, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their partnership, the reason for the name change, holiday hosting tips, how to decorate your holiday table and more.

Holiday Hosting Tips:

Select a menu that is balanced and takes into consideration the dietary restrictions of guests that will be attending.

Order food according to proper portion sizes (5-6oz of Cooked Meat, 3-4oz of Vegetable, 3-4oz of Starch)

Consider Appetizers (They make for a great buffer before dinner in case timing runs late and help to fill guests up a bit to prevent running out of food)

Prep as much as possible the day before (Season Meat, Chop Vegetables, Make Sauces

Ways to host and still enjoy it

Get the Cooking timing right (Make sure you know how long everything needs to cook and start at the correct time so everything is ready at the same time. Add standard Cooking Times and Temperatures for Ham, Turkey, Prime Rib and Chuck Roast)

Make it Festive and set the table decoratively

Incorporate food into the centerpiece

Bio: Since 1977, Crystal has led Indianapolis in elevating culinary experiences and executing premier events. Crystal offers unrivaled expertise across their full-service catering and event management team, ensuring flawless execution from start to finish. With three distinctive, premier downtown Indianapolis venues, clients have the opportunity to bring their vision to life and leave a lasting impression on their guests.

