Crystal Catering whips up brunch for dinner

Crystal Catering is flipping the script on traditional brunch…. Chef Brian Pleasant and Director of Sales Amanda Van der Moere joined us today to feature several menu items.

The first brunch for dinner item is a passed hors d’oeuvre: crispy chicken and waffle skewers! These skewers are a perfect hand held option for a cocktail hour or casual dinner. These crispy bites come with a hot honey drizzle as well.

The second item is a small plate station of hash brown cakes. The golden brown hash browns come with toppings like avocados, short ribs, chipotle hollandaise, and a cilantro garnish.

Crystal Catering also has an action station with made-to-order crepes! Guests can choose fillings and toppings like sweet cream, caramelized bananas, oranges, strawberries, blueberries, pecans, and Nutella. The final brunch offering is a Bellini bar complete with guest choice of ginger peach puree, strawberry kiwi fruit puree, blackberry mint fruit puree and prosecco.

You can connect with Crystal Catering at their website here.