Devour Indy returns featuring Huse Culinary

Devour Indy is back, and Huse Culinary is all set to satisfy your taste buds during this culinary extravaganza from August 21st to September 3rd. In an exciting segment, viewers will have the opportunity to explore the delectable Devour menus at HC Tavern + Kitchen and other esteemed Huse Culinary locations, such as St. Elmo Steak House, Harry & Izzy’s, and 1933 Lounge (both Northside and Downtown). Executive Chef Matt Wahl from HC Tavern + Kitchen will be on hand to showcase two mouthwatering Devour dishes, adding to the excitement of the event. Moreover, for those eager to savor these culinary delights, Huse Culinary is offering an irresistible deal—$10 off Devour dinner menus, available Monday through Wednesday at HC Tavern + Kitchen and all participating Huse Culinary restaurants. It’s an opportunity food enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

Huse Culinary, a prominent upscale restaurant, and retail food group headquartered in Indianapolis, boasts a rich history dating back to 1902. Their iconic St. Elmo Steak House is renowned for perfectly aged steaks, tender pork chops, and their world-famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail®—an unforgettable sinus-clearing experience for the uninitiated. Beyond their restaurants, Huse Culinary offers retail sauces, condiments, and adult beverages, available at major retailers throughout the U.S. With a commitment to exceptional dining experiences and impeccable guest service, Huse Culinary has become a culinary institution in Indianapolis. So, as Devour Indy unfolds, make sure to visit HC Tavern + Kitchen and other Huse Culinary establishments to savor the flavors and traditions that define this remarkable culinary group.