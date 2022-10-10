Life.Style.Live!

Doctor shares advice to help families navigate mental health care system

Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day, and the goal of marking this day is to raise awareness about mental illness and mental health issues overall.

Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” Dr. Stephanie Macke, family physician, osteopath, author and mother of five teenagers, joined us to discuss her new book which offers parents advice on navigating the mental health care system.

Macke’s book, “Empowered! A Parent’s Survival Guide to Navigating the Mental Healthcare System,” includes the term “survival guide,” and she says that’s important because parents are often woefully unprepared for getting help when children face mental health challenges.

