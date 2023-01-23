Life.Style.Live!

Donate to StepStone’s winter blanket drive for Indiana foster youth

Megan Tungate, Foster Care Supervisor for StepStone Family and Youth Services of Indiana, shared information on their ‘Wrapped in Love’ winter blanket drive. The drive benefits Indiana foster youth in need.

StepStone has been connecting children with foster families in for more than 10 years and provides resources, counseling, training and youth residential services. They have operations in nine states and are organizing blanket drives at all locations this winter.

StepStone is accepting donations of new and gently used blankets from January 23 through February 17.

For a list of donation drop-off locations, visit StepStone Family and Youth Services of Indiana.