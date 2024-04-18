Downtown Indy Amphitheater celebrates 20th season promising something for everyone

Everwise Amphitheater, in White River State Park, is gearing up for its 20th anniversary season with a lineup that rocks. The season kicks off on April 26th with country star Dustin Lynch, followed by rock legends Judas Priest on April 28th. Jimi Hendrix from Live Nation Indiana says, “You just want to take advantage of the nicer weather right now.”

With seating for around 6,000, the venue can adapt to different setups for each show. “Sometimes a little bit more, sometimes a little less. It just depends on how we want to set everything up,” said Hendrix.

Excited to be part of the White River State Park community, Hendrix says, “We’re just one piece of that puzzle.”

Highlighting the diverse lineup, Hendrix shares, “We’re gonna have something for you, from classics like The Beach Boys to newer bands like TikTok star Tate McRae.”

As Everwise Amphitheater marks its milestone season, Hendrixs says music lovers can expect unforgettable experiences under the open sky.