Life.Style.Live!

Easy soup and salad recipes from Chef Charles from Hartwell’s Premium

Chef Charles Bryant from Hartwell’s Premium joined us today to make quick and easy soups and salads for busy families.

He made a creamy yukon potato siup with fresh thyme, served with spinach salad with Hartwell’s Premium Lemon Herb Vinaigrette. He also made tomato Florentine Soup with Ditalini Pasta and served it with a Caesar Salad with Hartwell’s Premium Creamy Caesar dressing.

You can see more content from Chef Charles here.