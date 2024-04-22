Educating teens about the Indiana Lifeline Law

The Indiana Youth Services Association plays a vital role as a unifying force for Youth Service Bureaus (YSBs) across the state of Indiana.

Beyond its role as a coalition, IYSA started various initiatives designed to support youth, youth workers, and other nonprofit entities.

At its core, IYSA membership comprises Youth Service Bureaus dedicated to delivering community-based preventive services and familial support programs.

Presently, IYSA has a network of 26 members spread across approximately 61 counties in Indiana.

These YSBs are committed to serving the needs of youth and families, offering trauma-informed programming to nurture positive youth development and resilience.

Today, we are privileged to have Jeff Schemmer, Executive Director of CMCP at the Indiana Statewide 911 Board, and Michele Whelchel, Chief Advancement Officer at IYSA, with us to provide deeper insights into the work and impact of IYSA and its affiliated YSBs.