EmpowHER: The Art of Being a Woman

“EmpowHER: The Art of Being a Woman” stands as an art exhibition hosted by PATTERN, set against the backdrop of the iconic STUTZ building.

With a focus on celebrating the remarkable women of Indianapolis, the exhibition endeavors to showcase their diverse talents and achievements across various fields.

Featuring the works of 14 talented women artists from the city, each piece promises to illuminate different aspects of womanhood.

Adding to the ambiance, beloved women-owned bakeries will provide delightful refreshments, while live music by the talented Elizabeth Lee will further enhance the experience.

The exhibition opens its doors on Friday, March 8th, from 7:30 to 9:30 PM and will continue to inspire audiences through April 12th.