Enjoy outdoor ice skating this holiday season at The Ice at Carter Green

The Ice at Carter Green is a festive family-friendly activity in Carmel, Indiana! From November 18 – December 24, the Ice at Carter Green is surrounded by the old world charm of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. You can make a perfect winter day with these two activities!

Skate sessions at the Ice at Carter Green are 90 minutes long (Wednesday & Thursdays sessions are longer than 90 minutes), and if you don’t have your own skates, you can rent them! Food and beverages are available, or slip on over to City Center, Midtown or the Carmel Arts & Design District to enjoy some great local fare.

Rates: Youth and Adults 11 & Older- $10 per session

10 & Under – $8 per session

Wed. & Thurs. – There two sessions per day. *Wednesday skating hours are only available in November and December, except for special holiday sessions the last two weeks of December.

Skate rental is always just $4 per person.

Be sure to arrive with plenty of time to purchase your admission bracelet and rent your skates before your session starts. Want to skip the lines? Then click here to buy your tickets ahead of time.

Learn more about the Ice at Carter Green here.