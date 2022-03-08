Life.Style.Live!

Entrepreneur makes history as Donatos largest traditional franchise partner

Twenty-one Indianapolis Donatos pizza restaurants are now owned by Ron Jordan, CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group.

This makes him the company’s largest traditional franchise partner and the largest minority-owned franchise partner in the chain’s history.

Jordan joined us today to give us a taste of their signature pizzas, share why he chose to join the Donatos brand, what he’s most excited about when it comes to bringing his business to Indy and more.





Currently, Donatos is offering $2 off any large pizza using the promo code “TWO.”

For more information visit:

JordanHospitalityGroup.com

Donatos.com