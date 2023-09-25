Fall must-haves with Sherri French

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French has you covered for fall with these must-haves.

For essential vitamins and minerals, try Human Beanz’ delicious fruit-flavored jelly beans for both kids and adults, available on Amazon with a 25% discount code MOMHINT during September.

For home decor, Becki Owens by DesignStyles offers figural candles, woven harvest pumpkins, witch’s brew potion bottles, and a versatile natural wood caddy, all adding seasonal charm to your home.

Outdoors, Toro’s 60V Max tools, including a leaf blower and chainsaw, are perfect for autumn yard work. Find them online at toro.com or at select retailers.

To keep your skin healthy as the weather changes, Olay’s Hyaluronic Regimen, featuring a body wash and body lotion, provides deep hydration.

Find these products at retailers nationwide.