Feinstein’s presents ‘This Could Be The Start’ by Linda Purl

Linda Purl: This could be the start

Broadway and television actress Linda Purl is joining the Feinstein’s stage with her performance titled “This Could Be The Start,” promising an enchanting evening filled with music.

With a career spanning Broadway, Off-Broadway, and numerous television appearances, Purl’s presence ensures an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Guests attending the performance are advised to take note of the event details: doors open at 5:30 PM, with the show scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM.

A $25 food and beverage minimum per guest applies throughout the evening.

The venue offers cabaret seating, where all seats at the table are available for purchase; however, acquiring one seat does not guarantee the entire table.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early if planning to dine, as dinner service is available from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Once the show begins, options for food are limited to drinks and dessert.