Feinstein’s presents ‘This Could Be The Start’ by Linda Purl

Linda Purl: This could be the start

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Broadway and television actress Linda Purl is joining the Feinstein’s stage with her performance titled “This Could Be The Start,” promising an enchanting evening filled with music.

With a career spanning Broadway, Off-Broadway, and numerous television appearances, Purl’s presence ensures an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Guests attending the performance are advised to take note of the event details: doors open at 5:30 PM, with the show scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM.

A $25 food and beverage minimum per guest applies throughout the evening.

The venue offers cabaret seating, where all seats at the table are available for purchase; however, acquiring one seat does not guarantee the entire table.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early if planning to dine, as dinner service is available from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Once the show begins, options for food are limited to drinks and dessert.

