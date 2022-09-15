Life.Style.Live!

FIESTA Indianapolis Hispanic Heritage Month celebration happens downtown this weekend

La Plaza’s FIESTA Indianapolis has been the premier celebration of LatinX culture in Indiana, bringing together a vibrant and diverse community and enhancing the cultural fabric of Indianapolis.

Dulce Vega, senior director of development at La Plaza Inc., David Lugo, manager at Grupo Bembé y Alboroto, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about what you can expect from FIESTA Indianapolis along with performers to show what kind of dancing you will see there.

It’s all about celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing together thousands of Hoosiers every year, where they can enjoy a full day of music, dancing, food, children’s activities, a health and wellness fair, and community service booths.

The free family event held in downtown Indianapolis is happening on Saturday, September 17 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The main objectives of La Plaza through this celebration are to spread Hispanic culture within the Indianapolis community, enhance the city’s cultural fabric, expand cultural tourism and disseminate information to the Hispanic community.

About La Plaza

La Plaza is a non-profit organization in Central Indiana. Our mission is to strengthen the Indianapolis Latino communities by preparing students for educational success and connecting Latino families to health and social services.

For more information, click here and visit:

Our social media platforms

Facebook: facebook.com/laplazaindy

Instagram: instagram.com/laplaza_indy

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/uas/login-submit

Twitter: twitter.com/laplaza_indy