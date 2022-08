Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Brother Nuri Muhammad talks Indiana community outreach, connecting with youth, Mosque #74

In today’s Finding Faith, we’re highlighting the Nation of Islam.

Brother Nuri Muhammad, minister at Muhammad Mosque #74, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the ministry he does in Indianapolis, his community outreach, the projects he’s most proud of and more.

For more information, click here.