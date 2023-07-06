Finding Faith: Mckenna Hasse’s inspiring journey in racing

Meet McKenna Haase, a remarkable 26-year-old racecar driver hailing from Des Moines, Iowa. McKenna’s passion for racing ignited when she had a chance encounter with NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne at a shopping mall during her third grade. Fuelled by her love for the sport, she founded her own race team, Team Haase Racing LLC, at the age of 13, starting with box stock outlaw karts in 2010. With her exceptional talent and determination, McKenna made history by becoming the first female in 114 years to win a sprint car feature at Knoxville Raceway, achieving this remarkable feat in only her second season behind the wheel.

Beyond her achievements on the track, McKenna is dedicated to operating her race team with a focus on faith, honesty, excellence, and integrity. She prioritizes her partners, fans, and fellow racers, striving to be a strong advocate for them. In addition to her racing endeavors, McKenna is the owner of Compass Racing Development LLC, a faith-based youth racing program, and the founder of Youth Racers of America Inc., which aims to provide accessible opportunities for kids to pursue racing. Currently residing in Indianapolis, McKenna continues to race 410 sprint cars across the Midwest, showcasing her skills and inspiring others with her unwavering faith and determination.

McKenna Haase’s journey is a testament to the power of following one’s passion and remaining committed to personal values. Her remarkable achievements both on and off the racetrack serve as an inspiration to aspiring racers and individuals pursuing their dreams. With her faith as a guiding force, McKenna continues to make an impact in the world of racing and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and fellow racers alike.