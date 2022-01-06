Firefighter Tim prepares Italian Wedding Soup, Greek Yogurt Bread

These recipes are perfect for any occasion!
Firefighter Tim joined us today with his recipes from Italian Wedding Soup and Greek Yogurt Bread.
Italian Wedding Soup
Ingredients:
FOR THE MEATBALLS
- 1 large egg
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh sage
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 lb lean ground beef
- 1/2 lb sweet or hot Italian sausage, removed from the casings
- 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano
- 1/3 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
FOR THE SOUP
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 2 large carrots, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 6 cups high-quality chicken broth, such as Swanson (do not use low-sodium)
- 2 cups high-quality beef broth, such as Swanson (do not use low-sodium
-
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon white black pepper)
- 1 cup small pasta such as dittalini
- 4 oz fresh spinach, stems trimmed and roughly chopped
Meatball Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350°F. baking sheet set an oven-proof roasting rack over top. Spray the rack generously with nonstick cooking spray.
In a large bowl, beat the egg with the chives, sage and garlic. Add the remaining meatball ingredients and mash with your hands until evenly combined. Roll the mixture into tablespoon-size balls (about 1-inch in diameter) and place on the prepared rack. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until lightly browned and cooked through. Set aside.
Soup Directions:
In a large soup pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onions, carrots, and celery and cook, stirring frequently until the vegetables are softened about 8 minutes. Add the chicken broth, beef broth, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, uncovered, at a gentle boil until the pasta is al dente, 8 to 10 minutes (or according to package directions). Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning, if necessary. Reduce the heat to low and add the spinach and meatballs. Simmer for a few minutes.