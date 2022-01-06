Life.Style.Live!

Firefighter Tim prepares Italian Wedding Soup, Greek Yogurt Bread

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

These recipes are perfect for any occasion!

Firefighter Tim joined us today with his recipes from Italian Wedding Soup and Greek Yogurt Bread.

Italian Wedding Soup

Ingredients:

FOR THE MEATBALLS

  •                                 1 large egg
  •                                 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives
  •                                 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh sage
  •                                 2 cloves garlic, minced
  •                                 1 lb lean ground beef
  •                                 1/2 lb sweet or hot Italian sausage, removed from the casings
  •                                 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano
  •                                 1/3 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
  •                                 1/4 teaspoon salt

FOR THE SOUP

  •                                 2 tablespoons olive oil
  •                                 1 medium yellow onion, diced
  •                                 2 large carrots, diced
  •                                 2 stalks celery, diced
  •                                 6 cups high-quality chicken broth, such as Swanson (do not use low-sodium)
  •                                 2 cups high-quality beef broth, such as Swanson (do not use low-sodium
  •                        
  •                                 1/2 teaspoon salt
  •                                 1/4 teaspoon white black pepper)
  •                                 1 cup small pasta such as dittalini
  •                                 4 oz fresh spinach, stems trimmed and roughly chopped 

Meatball Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. baking sheet set an oven-proof roasting rack over top. Spray the rack generously with nonstick cooking spray.

 In a large bowl, beat the egg with the chives, sage and garlic. Add the remaining meatball ingredients and mash with your hands until evenly combined. Roll the mixture into tablespoon-size balls (about 1-inch in diameter) and place on the prepared rack. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until lightly browned and cooked through. Set aside.

Soup Directions:

In a large soup pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onions, carrots, and celery and cook, stirring frequently until the vegetables are softened about 8 minutes. Add the chicken broth, beef broth, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, uncovered, at a gentle boil until the pasta is al dente, 8 to 10 minutes (or according to package directions). Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning, if necessary. Reduce the heat to low and add the spinach and meatballs. Simmer for a few minutes. 

