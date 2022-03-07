Life.Style.Live!

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center owner talks mission to prevent people from falling, being a woman business owner, more

With March marking Women’s History Month, as well as the two-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to highlight the women-owned businesses that are continuing to make an impact on our communities amid the chaos.

Eileen Burns, owner and pelvic floor therapist from Indianapolis’ FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers, joined us today to discuss what it’s like to be a woman business owner throughout the pandemic and how she has impacted her community by supporting residents at the two-year mark of COVID-19.

ABOUT FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:

FYZICAL is the fastest-growing physical therapy franchise in the United States and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. With more than 430 centers in over 40 states, FYZICAL’s revolutionary business model is designed to optimize profitability and growth, offering comprehensive patient care through unique balance protocols and healthy lifestyle products and services. FYZICAL is a champion of patient choice and direct access, and a leader in the future of health, wellness and preventative care.

For more information on joining the FYZICAL family, visit FYZICALFranchise.com.