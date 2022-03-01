Life.Style.Live!

Gleaners Food Bank nutrition manager shares meal on a budget idea, new nutrition policy

Gleaners Food Bank doesn’t just serve the community in need of free food, but they also make sure it’s delicious and nutritious.

Sarah Wilson, nutrition manager and dietitian at Gleaners and John Elliott, Gleaners’ CEO joined us today to show us how to prepare meals on a budget and to discuss their Feeding the Future video series, National Nutrition Month, Gleaners’ nutrition policy their current goals and more. Here’s more from them:

Gleaners Food Bank launched a new video series called “Feeding the Future: A Bite-Sized Series,” featuring short videos educating Hoosiers on the services Gleaners offers throughout their 21-county service area and beyond.

The episodes can be seen here.

Each month through this September, a new episode will be released related to food insecurity and hosted by Elliot who will also be joined by a new expert on food insecurity each month.

The August episode will feature Wilson discussing how her team is teaching essential nutrition and food preparation lessons to local neighbors using Gleaners’ online Nutrition Hub resource and additional educational programs.

Gleaners recently adopted a nutrition policy and can discuss its goals and how that will improve things for the neighbors Gleaners serve.

In Marion County, current estimates find as many as ⅓ of children in the state’s largest county may not have enough to eat.

Since its inception, Gleaners has distributed over 460 million pounds of food and critical grocery products through more than 500 hunger relief agencies and partners serving needy Hoosiers.

In addition to food distribution to agencies, Gleaners serves Indiana’s most vulnerable populations, seniors and children, through specialty programs.

For the recipe featured today click here.

For more information visit, gleaners.org.